Texas Standard for May 10, 2024: RGV’s Jackson Ranch Church recognized as stop on Underground Railroad

Delay to Santa Fe High School shooting lawsuit looking to hold suspect’s parents accountable

A Galveston County judge has pushed back the start of a trial in a civil lawsuit against the parents of the accused gunman in the Santa Fe High School shooting. The shooter is charged with killing eight students and two teachers six years ago.

Cayla Harris, who covers state politics for the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News, joins the Standard with more:



Inside the sudden departure of Houston’s police chief

Texas’ largest city has a new acting police chief in the wake of the abrupt retirement of Chief Troy Finner. During his three years as chief and some years prior, the department suspended more than 260,000 unreviewed incident reports.

Tom Perumean has been following this for our news partners at Houston Public Media and joins the show with more.

Dallas County paid $160,000 to two men kept in jail long after they served their time

When someone serves their time in jail and a judge says they can leave, they should get to go home: at least, that’s how it’s supposed to work.

As KERA’s Marina Trahan Martinez reports, that doesn’t always happen across Texas. She reports from Dallas County

Toxic living conditions are making some U.S. servicemembers sick

Toxic mold, pest infestations, sewage backups: none of these are things you want inside your home. But for some U.S. service members, these issues were pervasive in privatized, outsourced military housing complexes.

René Kladzyk reported on the issue for Mother Jones and joins the Standard with more.

The RGV’s Jackson Ranch Church recognized as stop on Underground Railroad

A historic church site in the Rio Grande Valley is being recognized as a stop on the Underground Railroad ushering enslaved people to freedom in Mexico.

University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley archeology program manager Roseann Bacha-Garza, whose work helped create the historic designation, joins the Standard with the details.

UT-Austin director and rising stars shine in the colorful, intimate ‘Lost Soulz’

A group of Gen Z rappers go on a road trip across Texas, getting to know one another and sharing their dreams and their rhymes. That’s pretty much all the background you need for the new film “Lost Soulz.”

Writer/director Katherine Propper and star Sauve Sidle join the Standard to discuss the film.

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

