Typewriter Rodeo: Gardening

The wildflowers are blooming — and so are the flowers planted purposefully. The wet spring has been a gift to those also trying to cultivate carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and the like. This Typewriter Rodeo came by request but is dedicated to all Texas gardeners.
Gardening
(for Ricky)
Screens don’t work well
In the dirt
The constant chatter of news
Doesn’t grow
Here
Nope, this is soft loam
This is a few rocks
This is the sun, the watering can
The clouds and a buzzing bee
And this is patience
In its most exquisite
Form
Yes, water and plant
Till and tend
And then just
Sit.
No screens.
No chatter.
Isn’t this
How it
How life
Is meant to be?
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
