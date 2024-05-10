Typewriter Rodeo: Gardening

The wildflowers are blooming — and so are the flowers planted purposefully. The wet spring has been a gift to those also trying to cultivate carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and the like. This Typewriter Rodeo came by request but is dedicated to all Texas gardeners.

Gardening

(for Ricky)

Screens don’t work well

In the dirt

The constant chatter of news

Doesn’t grow

Here

Nope, this is soft loam

This is a few rocks

This is the sun, the watering can

The clouds and a buzzing bee

And this is patience

In its most exquisite

Form

Yes, water and plant

Till and tend

And then just

Sit.

No screens.

No chatter.

Isn’t this

How it

How life

Is meant to be?

