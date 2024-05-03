Typewriter Rodeo: Kindness

Do you need to have a reason to write a poem about kindness? Likely not. But a listener request will get it done. This Typewriter Rodeo poem is for Sue.

As always, we welcome your suggestions for poems.

Kindness

(for Sue)

Just take a moment

Pause at that wildflower

The tiny yellow burst

It doesn’t have

To do that

It doesn’t need

To share that flash of color

And yet

It does

Even if no one else looks

But you

Or take a look

Deep in those branches

That bright red

Of the cardinal

It could pick

Another color

It could hide itself

From the world

But beauty

Is for sharing

Think of that

Maybe we should all be

A bit more

Generous

Whether anyone notices

Or not

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.