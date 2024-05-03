Typewriter Rodeo: Kindness

Do you need to have a reason to write a poem about kindness? Likely not. But a listener request will get it done. This Typewriter Rodeo poem is for Sue.
As always, we welcome your suggestions for poems.
Kindness
(for Sue)
Just take a moment
Pause at that wildflower
The tiny yellow burst
It doesn’t have
To do that
It doesn’t need
To share that flash of color
And yet
It does
Even if no one else looks
But you
Or take a look
Deep in those branches
That bright red
Of the cardinal
It could pick
Another color
It could hide itself
From the world
But beauty
Is for sharing
Think of that
Maybe we should all be
A bit more
Generous
Whether anyone notices
Or not
