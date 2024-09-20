How is Austin’s Big Stacy Pool naturally heated?

From KUT News:

You know how Barton Springs Pool is 70 degrees year-round and naturally fed from underground springs? Well, think of Big Stacy Pool as the same thing, except hot.

But how?

That’s what Texas Parks and Wildlife botanist Anna Strong wanted to know when she posed the question back in October. What she didn’t know when she asked was that the swimming hole’s natural heating is at risk.

Big Stacy is nestled in the Travis Heights neighborhood, less than a mile from Travis Heights Elementary School. The six-lane pool is open every day except Mondays and when the temperature outside is below freezing. It’s 90-100 degrees year-round, ideal for winter swimming. About 50 swimmers visit each day in the winter months.

The history of the pool

Big Stacy Pool opened its doors in 1937 after the city added “Big” to its name to distinguish it from the nearby Little Stacy Wading Pool. The name “Stacy” comes from Gen. William Stacy, a Spanish-American War veteran and real estate agent who developed Travis Heights.

Sarah Marshall, program coordinator for historic preservation at Austin Parks and Recreation, said the pool was paid for with New Deal money under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.

“Travis Heights and Fairview Park are listed as historic districts to the National Register of Historic Places,” Marshall said. “The pool and its bathhouses and the seawall are actually contributing to the historical significance of the entire district.”

She said the pool’s natural heating system plays a role in its historic preservation and is a major draw for visitors — both today and in the ’30s. Marshall notes the pool back then was constantly packed.