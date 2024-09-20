Texas Standard for Sept. 20, 2024: Proposed school curriculum with Bible stories nears vote

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Is another government shutdown looming?

The deadline for a potential government shutdown is Sept. 30, and if that sounds familiar, it’s because we heard this same story this time last year.

While 2023 avoided a shutdown, 2024 remains uncertain. Political science professor Sean Theriault from UT-Austin joins us to break down what’s at stake.

Proposed school curriculum with Bible stories nears vote

The Texas State Board of Education is set to vote on a new public school curriculum, following last week’s public hearing that saw nearly 10 hours of commentary. The proposed materials, released by the TEA in May, have drawn criticism for their use of Bible stories, which some argue is inappropriate for public schools.

The TEA defends the stories as valuable for historical and literary purposes. Keri Heath from the Austin American-Statesman shares more.

How to deal with cricket swarming season

Late summer in Texas often brings swarms of crickets that can make homes, schools, and public buildings feel like they’re under siege. Why do these bugs appear in such numbers, and what can you do about it?

Wizzie Brown, an insect specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, offers tips on managing these pesky insects.

Inside Austin’s Big Stacy pool

After being closed for three weeks, Austin’s famed Barton Springs Pool has reopened. While residents and visitors turned to alternative spots like Big Stacy Pool in Travis Heights, one question emerged. KUT’s Lucciana Choueiry reports.

Texas Maritime Museum looks to the future

With over 350 miles of Gulf shoreline, Texas has a deep connection to the sea. Rockport’s Texas Maritime Museum has been preserving that legacy since opening in 1989, following its origins at the Rockport Seafair Festival.

Now, the museum is looking to expand its reach and facilities. Executive Director Michael Ables joins us to discuss the museum’s history and its plans for the future.

Austin’s KUTX celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with local artists

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, KUTX is shining a spotlight on the Latino artists shaping Austin’s vibrant music scene.

KUT’s Jerry Quijano introduces some of the standout talent making waves in the city.

Rio Grande Valley chef wins James Beard Award for Best Chef in Texas

Ana Liz Pulido of the Rio Grande Valley earned one of the most prestigious culinary accolades — the James Beard Award for Best Chef in Texas.

Taco Journalist Mando Rayo spoke with her before her win for the Tacos of Texas podcast and joins us now to share her inspiring journey to the top.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

The Texas Tribune’s Renzo Downey joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.