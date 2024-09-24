Typewriter Rodeo: This one is for you

Poem topics for the Typewriter Rodeo are chosen from listener submissions. This one is for Texas Standard technical director Casey Cheek, who recorded these poems, and who just became a first-time dad. Congratulations, Casey!
This one is for you
heeheeheeheewhooooo
my partner rests her head on my chest
between breaths there are moans
even screams
40 weeks we’ve waited
it is the excitement of a lifetime
we are living within a dream
her delicate finger wraps around mine
she was born coos, baby blues & sunshine
scent of butter swaddled in linen
each moment precious
a new beginning
it is as if my heart beats for her
me, the protector of her new world
she is perfection
in every sense of the word
I dream of playing at the park
teaching her to swing
reading her stories as she falls asleep
our first trip to the zoo
jumping rope and starting school
but for now
she is cradled
between my partner
and me
and I now know what being a dad is
a connection
to a love extreme
