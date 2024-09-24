Typewriter Rodeo: This one is for you

Poem topics for the Typewriter Rodeo are chosen from listener submissions. This one is for Texas Standard technical director Casey Cheek, who recorded these poems, and who just became a first-time dad. Congratulations, Casey!

This one is for you

heeheeheeheewhooooo

my partner rests her head on my chest

between breaths there are moans

even screams

40 weeks we’ve waited

it is the excitement of a lifetime

we are living within a dream

her delicate finger wraps around mine

she was born coos, baby blues & sunshine

scent of butter swaddled in linen

each moment precious

a new beginning

it is as if my heart beats for her

me, the protector of her new world

she is perfection

in every sense of the word

I dream of playing at the park

teaching her to swing

reading her stories as she falls asleep

our first trip to the zoo

jumping rope and starting school

but for now

she is cradled

between my partner

and me

and I now know what being a dad is

a connection

to a love extreme

