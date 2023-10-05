Spam, spam, spam: Google set to adjust rules to combat annoying spam

It’s probably one of the most annoying things people deal with on a daily basis – spam. This trouble with junk mail has led email companies to try different ways of combating the problem behind the scenes.

Now, Google has taken another big step in stopping spam from reaching inboxes – but it might result in collateral damages for some legitimate businesses.

Tech aficionado Omar Gallaga joined the Standard to go over the new policies at Google, and even goes into why it’s called “spam” in the first place.

Highlights from this segment:

– Google is looking to combat spam by making things difficult for people who send more than 5,000 emails a day, but this could also effect marketers and people with large subscription bases for their newsletters.

– Google is also requiring these larger emailers to authenticate their addresses, as well as speed up unsubscribing options.

– These changes aren’t set to go into effect until February of 2024.