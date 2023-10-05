Texas Standard for Oct. 5, 2023: ‘Good Night, Irene’ follows a courageous woman’s story in the WWII Red Cross

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

An exhausted Texas asks: Is it fall yet?

Circle today on your calendar: five days into the start of October, it finally feels safe to ask if it’s fall yet.

Matt Lanza, meteorologist with Space City Weather in Houston, joins the Standard with the forecast.

Data reveals gun violence on the rise in Collin County

The North Texas suburb of Allen probably isn’t the community people imagine when they think of gun violence. The Collin County city of just over 100,000 has quiet roads, manicured lawns and minivans on driveways.

But KERA’s Caroline Love reports the numbers tell a different story.

Houston ISD struggles with special education services after cutting workers

Houston’s public school system is struggling to provide special education services. The shortfalls come just over a month after the district cut speech therapy contractors and an autism services team.

Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh has more.

Will Google’s anti-spam measures hurt legitimate businesses?

It’s probably one of the most annoying things people deal with on a daily basis: email spam. Now Google has taken another big step in stopping spam from reaching inboxes – but it might result in collateral damage for some legitimate businesses.

Tech aficionado Omar Gallaga joins the Standard to unpack the issue.

Is Rivian running out of juice?

They’re luxurious, futuristic and blazing fast. Sleek and all electric, there’ve been waiting lines to purchase. And they’re losing more than $30,000 dollars on every vehicle they sell.



Wall Street Journal reporter Sean McLain joins the Standard to talk about whether Rivian’s race to top Tesla can go the distance.

‘Good Night, Irene’ follows a courageous woman’s story in the WWII Red Cross

When the U.S. entered World War II in December of 1941, every aspect of life on the homefront changed. The new novel “Good Night, Irene” follows Irene Woodward in 1943, as she abandons an abusive fiancé in New York to enlist with the Red Cross. During the book, Irene experiences some of the biggest battles of the war.

“Good Night, Irene” author Luis Alberto Urrea joins us ahead of an appearance at the Texas Book Festival.

Texas is back on its increased border inspections

Texas has again stepped-up inspections of commercial trucks in Eagle Pass and El Paso, leading to huge delays. Now trade officials on both sides of the border are calling for the state’s Department of Public Safety to cut down the number of trucks that get inspected.

Noi Mahoney, cross-border market reporter for FreightWaves joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.