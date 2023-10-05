Exclusive: Houston ISD struggles with special education services after cutting workers

From Houston Public Media:
About a week before classes started, the state-appointed administration of Houston’s public school system slashed 21 special education contractors while promising that “every school in HISD will meet the needs of all students.” One month into the school year, that promise has not been met.
Houston ISD confirmed that the contractors came from AMN Allied Services, which did not respond to a request for comment. According to a contract from last school year, the company provided “speech service, documentation and evaluation” — basically, the workers performed evaluations to determine if students qualify for special education and provided therapy to those with speech impairments.