Investigation finds no evidence of efforts to sway 2022 Harris County election results

An investigation by the Texas Rangers has found no deliberate attempts to sway the outcome of the 2022 elections in Harris County.

Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, had charged that irregularities, including a shortage of paper ballots, indicated wrongdoing. But District Attorney Kim Ogg, along with the Rangers, announced that nothing conclusive was found in their investigation.

James Barragán, politics reporter for the Texas Tribune, says that while the Rangers found no intentional misconduct, an election official who held two full-time jobs at the time led to problems.

“That person is now facing jail sentences, and fines of up to $10,000 on multiple charges,” Barragán said. His lawyers, of course, say these are trumped-up charges looking to push a political narrative.”