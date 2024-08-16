Methodist Mansfield Hospital uses AI tools for brain mapping

From KERA News:
Methodist Mansfield Hospital is currently at the forefront of medical technology with its recent integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its new neuro critical care unit.
Methodist Mansfield’s AI technology was developed by the brain imaging analysis software company RAPID-AI. The technology was rolled out at the hospital late last year. It was then carried over into the neuro care unit which opened in February.
In adapting this tool, staff can save a significant amount of time, protecting brain tissue in the process.
“That speed gives us an extra five to 10 minutes shaved off of the arrival time,” Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez said at an Arlington City Council meeting. “Just like a heart attack, when the blood flow is blocked, you start to lose heart muscle. It’s similar with the brain, every minute, every second counts.”