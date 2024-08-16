Methodist Mansfield Hospital uses AI tools for brain mapping

Methodist Mansfield utilizes the RAPID-AI technology by running CT scans through the software programmed to flag potential abnormalities. Once the AI finds an abnormality, the medical team is then notified. A neuro-radiologist then determines if there is a need for further medical treatment.

Fresquez would then recount the story of Kristin Booth, 45, who was taken to the hospital after waking up unable to speak or move her right arm.

According to the hospital’s in-house magazine Shine, the mother of five then underwent medical treatment to remove a large vessel blockage. Just two days after detection and treatment, she was cheering at her son’s basketball game.

Clots like the one Booth suffered could result in permanent trouble walking and speaking, as well as paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg if left untreated. But thanks to the AI software’s swift detection, staff were able to prevent these lasting effects.

But, as Fresquez later told KERA, AI technology is not entirely novel in healthcare.

“Artificial intelligence has been around for quite some time,” said Fresquez. “I’ve been in healthcare since the mid-80s and have had an opportunity to witness the early rise of artificial intelligence, which really began with Computer Aided Detection (CAD) and imaging. It’s really an infant version of what we have as far as artificial intelligence today.”

The use of AI has recently become a controversial talking point in recent years. A world where AI takes over traditional human roles has always been portrayed in countless pieces of science fiction media like the Will Smith-led film “I, Robot” or Disney-Pixar’s “Wall-E.” But with the advancements of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E, the concern has never been louder.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA, the actors and writers unions, even took measures to prevent studios from using AI to create content during last year’s historic strikes.

But “fear” is not the word Neuro ICU Manager Rachel Cochran would use. She asserts that AI cannot do what trained doctors and radiologists can do, as the technology is not always perfect.