Texas Standard listener Robyn Richter is a docent at the Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. She shared this story for the Standard’s Texas Museum Map series:

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is in the original 1891 granite school building and it shows that even small towns can have interesting stories worth remembering. From the earliest geology in the Hill Country to town life in the 1900s, the museum answers the number one question of visitors: “Where are the Marble Falls?”

