Texas Standard for June 14, 2024: Texas oil wells could be leaking dangerous amounts of hydrogen sulfide, report says

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, June 14, 2024:

Supreme Court rejects a Trump-era ban on bump stocks

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a Trump administration regulation that prohibited bump stocks, devices that can be attached to a semiautomatic gun to make it fire more quickly. The case against the policy was brought by Michael Cargill, a U.S. Army veteran and the owner of a gun store in Austin, who sued after he was forced to surrender two bump stocks.

We’ll hear the latest from Charles “Rocky” Rhodes, who teaches constitutional law at South Texas School of Law in Houston.

Texas wants to toss the judge that called its foster care system ‘broken’

The same federal judge has presided over Texas’ foster care court proceedings for more than a decade. Now, the state wants her replaced. The state of Texas claims federal Judge Janis Jack isn’t acting impartially, while advocates say the state’s looking to get off easy over fixing its beleaguered system.

Texas Public Radio accountability reporter Paul Flahive joins the Standard with the latest.

Endangered species act flexes its muscles over these Central Texas bivalves

Several freshwater mussels native to central Texas have been newly listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Texas Standard’s Aislyn Gaddis reports on what that means for those species:



Texas oil wells could be leaking dangerous amounts of hydrogen sulfide, report says

Imagine the smell of rotting eggs: unpleasant anywhere, but if you’re near an oil or gas well, it could be a sign of a toxic gas called hydrogen sulfide.

There are limits on how much companies can emit. But a new investigation from investigative outlet The Examination and Houston Chronicle finds that thousands of Texans live near oil and gas wells that could be leaking excess amounts of hydrogen sulfide, putting their health at risk. Examination reporter Will Evans joins the show with more.

Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is about to get new runway safety equipment – equipment that a federal investigation found could have prevented a near-miss last year between a FedEx jet and a Southwest Airlines plane filled with passengers.

KUT’s Nathan Bernier reports.

‘Ride’ sure ain’t filmmaker and actor Jake Allyn’s first rodeo

Rodeos represent something big in Texas: a bit of the past, of course, but also an important aspect of its present.

With such high stakes, the rodeo riding community is a close-knit one. And the heart of that beats in a new move written and starring Texas’ own Jake Allyn. He joins the show today to talk about his new film “Ride.”

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán returns to the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.