For one Austin summer camp, public transit is part of the adventure

From KUT News:

If you ask Ada what she likes about summer camp, the 6-year-old won’t talk about the friends she’s met, the games she’s played or the new places she’s explored.

Instead, she’ll talk about how she likes riding the bus. Not the school bus — a public one.

“We get to see a lot of things out the window,” she said. “Some cars and some trees and some buildings.”

She’s not the only camper who feels this way. Tammy Miller, founder of ATX Kids Club, said “over 90% of the kids will tell you that their favorite part of ATX Kids Club is riding the bus.”

That’s the program’s goal: getting kids to have fun on public transit so they’ll grow up using it. The nonprofit’s summer camp, which takes kids ages 4 to 12 on field trip “adventures” around the city, uses Capital Metro buses as its main form of transportation.