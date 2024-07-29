Texas Standard for July 29, 2024: Investigation finds worker deaths from trench collapses were often preventable

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, July 29, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

How did one of the biggest cartel busts in recent memory come together?

Published reports suggest longtime leader and co-founder of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel Ismael Zambada’s arrest is the result of a stunning betrayal by one of the sons of fellow cartel co-founder Joaquín Guzmán Loera – better known as El Chapo. Loera is already serving a life sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

Nathan Jones, an associate professor of security studies in the College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University, specializes in Mexican organized crime, and he joins us today.

Survey polls Texans on support for Abbott’s voucher-like plan

One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s top-line priorities recently has been what many call school vouchers, and what the governor calls educational savings accounts. The idea is to provide state money earmarked for education directly to families, who could use those funds to pay for private education – money that otherwise could be used to support public schools.

Abbott wasn’t able to pass such a program last legislative session, but now there’s a new survey gauging Texans support for the plan. Mark Jones, who co-authored the project for the public affairs schools at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, joins us today.

Investigation shows federal utility assistance programs favor states with colder climates

As temperatures soar, so does air conditioning usage, which can lead to high monthly power bills. That can put financial strain on people – especially low-income families. While there are some federal programs in place to assist with utility bills, reporting from Inside Climate News finds that those programs actually favor states with colder climates, leaving residents of hot states like Texas at a disadvantage.

Martha Pskowski, an El Paso-based reporter for Inside Climate News, joins us with more.

A reflection on a Texas execution

Texas has executed 588 people since 1982 – all by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit. This is more than any other state in the country.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies was a witness for the most recent Texas execution. He has this reflection.

Investigation finds worker deaths from trench collapses were often preventable

Over the past decade, hundreds of workers across the U.S. have been killed when the construction trenches where they worked collapsed. A recent investigation by NPR, the public radio program 1A, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio found these deaths are often preventable.

For this month’s installment of The Drill Down, our series highlighting investigative journalism by our public media partners across the state, we’re speaking with TPR’s Josh Peck.

This Austin yoga instructor teaches locals how to embrace the week ahead

Kennon Goldreyer founded Monday Movement last year to energize those stuck in the 9-5 routine. Discover how Kennon is inspiring others to start their week with purpose and positivity in this Sounds of Texas audio postcard.

Summer camp highlighting public transit in Austin

Less than 3% of people in Austin ride the bus or rail to get to work, according to the Census Bureau. But one summer camp is trying to change those habits.

KUT’s Chelsey Zhu spent some time with a group of campers learning to have fun on CapMetro buses.

Alleged heat-related deaths in Texas prisons at the center of major lawsuit

The lack of air conditioning in Texas prisons has been a top issue for prison rights advocates for a long time. Texas prison officials insist the heat hasn’t killed any inmates since 2012, but newly released autopsies show high temperatures behind bars likely contributed to several deaths just last summer.

The death reports will be central to a major lawsuit that will be heard in federal court this week. Lauren McGaughy of The Texas Newsroom has more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Raul Alonzo with the Talk of Texas.