Survey: Two-thirds of Texans support school vouchers

One of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s top-line priorities has been what many call school vouchers and what Abbott calls Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). The idea is to provide state money earmarked for education directly to families who could use those funds to pay for private education.

Abbott was not able to pass a voucher program last legislative session. But a new survey shows high levels of support for the idea.

Mark Jones, who coauthored the project for the public affairs schools at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, joined the Standard to share the survey’s results.

Listen to the interview in the player above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: What were the top-line results from your survey?

Mark Jones: We asked them about several types of voucher and Educational Savings Account legislation using the “voucher” language that critics tend to use and the “Educational Savings Accounts” that supporters use. We found pretty similar support.

About two-thirds of Texans support the adoption of legislation that would provide school vouchers to all parents in Texas, with about 33% strongly supporting this legislation. And if you use ESAs, it just is a little bit higher: 69% of Texans support the adoption of ESAs that would benefit all parents.

Support is a little lower if you restrict it to low-income parents only for vouchers: 59% of Texans support the adoption of legislation for low-income parents only, and 64% ESAs for low-income parents only.