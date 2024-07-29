This Austin yoga instructor teaches locals how to embrace the week ahead

Kennon Goldreyer founded Monday Movement in Austin last year to energize those stuck in the 9-5 routine, helping them look forward to the start of their week.
During the summer, the group meets on Zilker Park’s main lawn every Monday for 45 minutes of yoga, followed by a quick swim in Barton Springs Pool.
“I started the event last year based on the idea that everyone dreads Monday,” she said. “And that’s so because if you dread Monday, that basically means you dread your whole life. Because your life starts on Monday, right? Your life can’t start on the weekend.”