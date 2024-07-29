This Austin yoga instructor teaches locals how to embrace the week ahead

Goldreyer said that for a while less than 10 people showed up, and it was mostly just her friends. After a video went viral online of their flow, the group size quickly surpassed 100, catching the attention of the park.

“A couple of challenges came up with Monday Movement, one of which was the permitting,” she said. “It was difficult trying to figure out how to obtain a permit for a group larger than 40. This is where the wonderful people at Austin Parks Foundation come in. Together, we were able to partner and get the event going.”

Recently, Monday Movement expanded into a broader initiative with the help of Carrigan Whiteley, who started an international retreat business in 2019. Through a shared vision they joined their companies together to create something new. Now, Monday Movement is an event run by their company, Habitat.

Whether you show up for Monday Movement or join an international yoga retreat, Goldreyer and Whiteley want people to step out of their comfort zone.

“The idea is to really inspire personal growth and development and get us out of our same old, same old so that we can live an extraordinary life,” Goldreyer said.

Goldreyer said she is glad she pushed through the early stages of Monday Movement when it felt like obstacle after obstacle came her way. This journey taught her valuable lessons about perseverance and commitment.

“A little can go a long way, and transformation and change takes time,” she said. “If you’re trying something new and it’s not going your way or you’re searching for something, don’t try once and fail and then give up. You should try to push a little farther than it’s comfortable, and see what happens.”

This event is free and open to anyone. You can sign up at https://habitatretreats.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/habitatretreats?igsh=MTZ2b21remIzcWQ5ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr