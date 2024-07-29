An inmate’s body temp was 107.5 when he died. The state of Texas says heat did not kill him.

The hottest prison in the state — by far — was the Garza West Unit in Beeville. For 11 straight days last summer, the temperature behind its walls did not dip below 100 degrees, according to the prison’s indoor heat readings.

Last year, inmates filed nearly 5,000 grievances about the heat. Correctional staff also fall ill every summer from the extreme heat.

A 2022 study found an average of 14 deaths per year were associated with heat in Texas prisons without air conditioning.

But the state’s prison department insists not a single inmate has died from the heat in a dozen years. It also appears to have changed the way it refers to prisoner deaths — and won’t explain why.

Just last year, Hernandez said there had been no “heat-related deaths” since 2012. This same phrasing has been used before to question the cause of these deaths.

Now, the department spokesman says there have been no “heat deaths” in that time.

When asked by The Texas Newsroom about the different wording, and whether the department defines “heat-related deaths” differently than “heat deaths,” Hernandez instead reiterated the agency’s stance: “There have been no deaths caused by heat since 2012.”

Hannah Haney, another agency spokesperson said, “The health and safety of staff and inmates is a responsibility the agency takes seriously. TDCJ takes numerous precautions to lessen the effects of hot temperatures in our facilities.”

Hernandez declined a request for a recorded interview.

The lawsuit

Extreme heat in state prisons is not just a Texas problem. Lawsuits have been filed in states across the South and Southwest, including one last week in Georgia, arguing inmates are being cooked alive behind bars.

Jeff Edwards is the lead lawyer on a case challenging the Texas prison department’s heat policies. Bernie Tiede, the convicted murderer immortalized in the eponymous filmby Richard Linklater, is the lead plaintiff along with several advocacy groups.

This isn’t the first time Edwards has fought the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He represented a different group of plaintiffs who sued after a dozen inmates died from the heat in 2011 and 2012.

The department settled in 2018 and agreed to install A/C in one prison. It also implemented new heat mitigation procedures – including providing fans and water – and added thousands of additional “cool” beds. The rules now say vulnerable inmates get dibs on housing with A/C.

Inmate rights advocates, however, say these protocols are not being followed. Although $85 million in state funding was recently pumped into the agency, which will go to adding more cool beds, there is no intention to install air conditioning across the entire system at this time.